Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) dropped 5.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $148.77 and last traded at $149.61. Approximately 949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 326,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

Specifically, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,695 shares of company stock worth $14,290,808 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.