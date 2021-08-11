Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Issued By B. Riley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 127,774 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,533,000 after buying an additional 171,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

