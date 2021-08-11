Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $4,192,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

