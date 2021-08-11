Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

