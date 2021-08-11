Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KINS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

