PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

