Brokers Offer Predictions for Kaman Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kaman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02. Kaman has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,761,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.