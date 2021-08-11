Artis REIT to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Artis REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

