Seer (SEER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12. Seer has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

SEER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

