Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

