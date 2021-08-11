Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $129.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $1,677,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

