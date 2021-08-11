Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.01 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

