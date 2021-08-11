Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

MNDI stock opened at GBX 2,033 ($26.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,948.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

