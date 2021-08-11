Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.
GFM stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.15.
About Griffin Mining
