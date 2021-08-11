Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

GFM stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.15.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.