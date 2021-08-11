Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £122.58 ($160.15).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unilever alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

On Thursday, July 8th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, with a total value of £129.78 ($169.56).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,107 ($53.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market cap of £106.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,240.11. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.