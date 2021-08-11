Gavin Hill Purchases 917 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).

On Thursday, June 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,515 ($32.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,340.96. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,638.40 ($34.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

