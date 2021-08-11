BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Sells £135,663.28 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Simon Lowth sold 78,874 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £135,663.28 ($177,244.94).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 176.75 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.55. The firm has a market cap of £17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

