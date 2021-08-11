Derek Harding Acquires 4 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,731 ($48.75) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,773 ($49.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,367.66. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,838 ($50.14). The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

SXS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

