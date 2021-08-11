Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.45 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.