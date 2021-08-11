Oikos (OKS) Price Up 43% Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $31,235.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00157122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00149027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.66 or 0.99841651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00832249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 183,794,782 coins and its circulating supply is 165,937,342 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

