Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Stock Price Down 23.7%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ) dropped 23.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 11,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 87,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

