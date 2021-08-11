Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Stock Price Up 354.4%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)’s share price rose 354.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

