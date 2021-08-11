Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.44. Approximately 163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

