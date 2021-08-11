AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading 0% Higher

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57). Approximately 15,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 237,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.95 ($2.57).

The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.70.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

