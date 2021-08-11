ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Up 8.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12.

About ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

