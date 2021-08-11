Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 1,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPMYY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

