Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Down 22.9%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE)’s share price was down 22.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Tree International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Tree International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.