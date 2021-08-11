Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 83,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

