Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 2,697,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

