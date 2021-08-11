Zerogoki USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $650,923.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $650,923.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00869705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00155921 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,261,537 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

