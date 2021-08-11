Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Buyback $600.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ARW stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 263,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,589. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

