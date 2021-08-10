Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $5.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.66 or 0.00021178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,614,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PICKLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.