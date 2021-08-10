Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,733. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

