Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:APLS traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,733. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $73.00.
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
