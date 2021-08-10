Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $1.41 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00160381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,473.63 or 0.99869827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.00830502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

