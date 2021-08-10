NextDAO Market Cap Tops $3.62 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.62 million and $179,315.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00160397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,093,535,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,053,302,933 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.