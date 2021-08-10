Furucombo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $451,624.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $451,624.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

