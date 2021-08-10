Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOR stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. 194,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.