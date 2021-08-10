Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Hits $59.72 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $59.72 million and $19.83 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00863170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00154007 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,903,487 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

