Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 103.3% Higher This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $45.54 or 0.00100162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 103.3% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $58.68 million and $667.06 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

