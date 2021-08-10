Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FCUUF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.01.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.