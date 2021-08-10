EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 192,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.49. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.