Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,844. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Exterran by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

