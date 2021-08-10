IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. IntriCon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 57,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of -533.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96.

Get IntriCon alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.