DPRating Hits Market Cap of $970,501.84 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $970,501.84 and $39,300.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.00866217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00109190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00152445 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

