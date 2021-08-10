WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00187957 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

