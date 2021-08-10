BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $204,386.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $204,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 117,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

