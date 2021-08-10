Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 2,986,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

