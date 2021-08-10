Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Celcuity worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

