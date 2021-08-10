Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,434. The firm has a market cap of $650.18 million, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

