Hyper Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137,596.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $855,785.31 and approximately $137,596.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00162379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,675.20 or 0.99894954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00826940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

